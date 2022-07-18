KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The High Court today rejected Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman's bid to impeach star witness Rafiq Hakim Razali due to his 'contradicting statements' in his ongoing criminal breach of trust (CBT) trial.

Syed Saddiq, through his counsel Gobind Singh Deo, had argued that Rafiq's statements in court during cross examination contradicted his witness statement and asked the court to look into impeaching Rafiq.

The latter's witness statement was not tendered in court.

Judicial commissioner Azhar Abdul Hamid however said they could not impeach Rafiq based on the single document, adding that it cannot be used to impeach the former Bersatu assistant treasurer.

"The judge said he cannot be impeached based on that single document," Gobind told Malay Mail.

Gobind said they had asked the court to obtain Rafiq's statements, which were recorded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission when they were investigating him. Rafiq was remanded for six days in 2020 to assist in investigations.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin however objected to it.

Rafiq is the main witness for the prosecution in this trial where Syed Saddiq is accused of abetting Rafiq to withdraw RM1 million in funds belonging to the Bersatu Youth wing.

He is alleged to have committed the offence at CIMB Bank Bhd, Menara CIMB KL Sentral, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, here on March 6, 2020, He is also charged with misusing property for himself, namely RM120,000 from the Maybank Islamic Bhd account belonging to Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise by causing Rafiq to dispose of the money at Malayan Banking Berhad, Jalan Pandan 3/6A, Taman Pandan Jaya here between April 8 and 21, 2018.

He also faces two counts of engaging in money laundering activities, namely two transactions of RM50,000, believed to be proceeds of unlawful activities, from his Maybank Islamic Bhd account into his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account, on June 16 and 19, 2018.

Rafiq had previously testified that he was told by Syed Saddiq to withdraw the money from the bank as the money belonged to him from his efforts to raise funds for campaigning in his Muar constituency.

Gobind, however, accused Rafiq of being coached by the deputy public prosecutor and MACC officers on what to say in the trial so he would implicate Syed Saddiq which led to the impeachment request.