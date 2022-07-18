Razman said that the government did not consider subsidies for pork meat as the self-sufficient rate for pig farmers in the state is not at a critical level. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

IPOH, July 18 — Perak Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Razman Zakaria today said that the government’s decision to not provide subsidy for pork meat was because it is not considered a staple food.

Razman said that the government did not consider subsidies for pork meat as the self-sufficient rate for pig farmers in the state is not at a critical level.

“The reason why pork meat was not given subsidy, or the price was not controlled like chicken is because the food is not a staple for the whole nation.

“Furthermore, the self-sufficient rate for pork meat production in the state has nearly reached about 300 per cent. It is not at a critical level and is not an issue,” he told the State Legislative Assembly.

Razman was answering oral questions by Keranji assemblyman Chong Zhemin and Pasir Pinji assemblyman Howard Lee on subsidies for the pork meat following claims of price hikes.

Chong pointed out that the price of a whole pig has increased from RM700 to RM1,200 in six months.

Razman said that the government has not received any complaints from pig farmers in the state on difficulties or delay in applying for assistance from the government.

He also said the state government through the Department of Veterinary Services has provided provisions for the cultivation of grass in meadow fields.

“The Federal Government has provided assistance of RM300 to each farmer on a one-off basis to alleviate the feeding cost,” he said.

He added the state government is also developing grazing fields throughout the state by increasing the number of areas for the cultivation of quality napier grass and sweet corn crops.

“Therefore, the state is open to any discussion by local or foreign investors as well as any individuals or private company who areis interested in cultivating crops in Perak.

“This will help farmers in reducing their livestock costs, which in turn can increase the production and subsistence rate of meat, eggs and dairy in Perak and the country. It will also help boost the economy to be stronger and sustainable,” he explained.