The Jalur Gemilang is flown at half-mast in conjunction with the Day of National Mourning for the victims on board flight MH17. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Ukraine remained steadfast in its commitment to pursue truth, justice and accountability for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, said its Foreign Ministry.

The ministry, in a statement today, said the country has full confidence in the independent, open and impartial criminal proceedings against the alleged perpetrators in the Dutch National Prosecution and the state responsibility proceedings in the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Therefore, it urged all states and parties involved to cooperate fully with the proceedings in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2166 (2014).

“A thorough and exhaustive judicial process must be pursued to hold the perpetrators to account and pursue justice for the victims and next of kin of MH17,” said the statement that was posted on Twitter to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the downing of MH17.

The Boeing 777 was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014, when it was shot down in the eastern part of Ukraine, killing all 298 passengers and crew onboard.

Ukraine also reiterated its deepest sympathies and condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

“Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine is no doubt a difficult and painful reminder to families and loved ones of the tragic circumstances surrounding the downing of Flight MH17.

“While nothing can bring back those who lost their lives, or diminish the grief and anguish suffered by their families and loved ones, it is imperative that we pursue accountability and ensure that such a tragic incident is never repeated,” the statement read. — Bernama