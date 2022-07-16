An armed pro-Russian separatist stands on part of the wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 after it crashed near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 17, 2014. ― Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 16 ― The Malaysian government remains steadfast in its commitment to pursue truth, justice, and accountability for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 and urges all states and parties involved to cooperate fully with the proceedings in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2166 (2014).

The Transport Ministry, in a statement issued to mark the eight anniversary of the downing of the aircraft, also said the government remains committed to pursue an independent, open, and impartial criminal proceedings against the alleged perpetrators in the Dutch National Prosecution.

“A thorough and exhaustive judicial process must be pursued to hold the perpetrators to account and pursue justice for the victims and next of kin involved in the MH17 tragedy.

“Establishing the truth of what happened continues to be our utmost priority,” read the statement.

The Boeing 777 was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014 when it was shot down in the eastern part of Ukraine, killing all 298 passengers and crew onboard.

The ministry reiterated its deepest sympathies and condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the downing of Flight MH17.

“While nothing can bring back those who lost their lives, or diminish the grief and anguish suffered by their families and loved ones, it is imperative that we pursue accountability and ensure that such a tragic incident is never repeated,” it said.

In solidarity with the next of kin, the ministry commemorates the tragic loss of the 298 lives onboard that fateful flight.

Our prayers remain with those who perished and their families and loved ones, it said. ― Bernama