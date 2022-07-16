File photo of His excellency Ambassador Takahashi,Ambassador of Japan giving his official speech during the grand opening ceremony at Bukit Jalil Tsutaya books,Pavilion Bukit Jalil.July 07,2022— Picture by Devan Manuel

SHAH ALAM, July 16 — The annual Bon Odori festival that has been held for almost half a century in this country is an effort to promote and strengthen friendship between Malaysia and Japan, according to the Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia.

Katsuhiko Takahashi said the 46th Bon Odori Festival held today is a testimony of the cordial bilateral relationships enjoyed by the two countries.

“Japan highly appreciates Malaysia’s cultural diversity and tolerance. The diversity and tolerance have been an engine to promote bilateral relationships in all aspects including this Bon Odori festival.

“This year marks the 65th anniversary of establishment of the diplomatic relationship between Malaysia and Japan as well as 40th anniversary of Malaysia’s Look East Policy. The organising committee of Bon Odori hopes the occasion will serve as another opportunity to bond the people of Japan and Malaysia,” he said at the 46th Bon Odori Festival press conference here.

Takahashi said about 1,500 Japanese companies had invested in Malaysia, creating jobs and contributing to the economy of the states and the nation.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Organising Committee for the 2022 Bon Odori Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Dai Hoshiai, said an estimated 35,000 visitors attended the festival, which kicked off around 7 pm.

He said the festival was not held for the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival is a cultural event displaying Japanese folk dance, and it is held annually as a summer event in every district of cities in Japan, he added.

“This is simply a culture event. Of course, we open (Bon Odori) to everybody,” he said.

— Bernama