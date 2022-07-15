



KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The Registrar of Societies (RoS) has yet to give an answer to Umno’s application for its constitution to be amended as decided at its special general assembly on May 15, party secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said.

Ahmad, however, remains positive that RoS will give its approval soon.

“They (RoS) have a right to take a little while longer. We are happy to note that all procedures were followed and I wait with a positive mind that we will get the approval,” he said in a Twitter post today.

In a brief reply to Bernama on July 7, RoS said a decision on Umno’s constitutional amendment application will be made known on July 16 the latest.

Umno had approved the constitutional amendment that will allow it to postpone party elections until six months after a general election, so as to ensure its members remain focused on election work.

Notice for the constitutional amendment was submitted to the RoS on May 17. — Bernama





