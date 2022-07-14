Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the repackers were facing cash flow issues and the delay in subsidy payments was identified as one of the reasons for leakage. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 14 — The subsidy distribution system for cooking oil repackers will be improved to prevent persisting issues of smuggling, Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today.

Annuar, who is also communications and multimedia minister, said the repackers were facing cash flow issues and the delay in subsidy payments was identified as one of the reasons for leakage.

“It (the delay) prompted them to take shortcuts by selling the available oil and not following the right channel for the subsidy programme to get quick profits,” he told a press conference after chairing the task force’s meeting here today.

Annuar said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) was taking necessary action to enable the subsidy distribution system to be improved so that the repackers need not wait too long to get their subsidy payments.

“I’m sure the KPDNHEP will be able to take prompt action to solve the problem soon,” he added. — Bernama