KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Pejuang's Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan wants his party chairman and former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to head the government again if it wins the 15th general election due by next year.

The Federal Territories Pejuang chief said Dr Mahathir — who turned 97 just last July 10 — is still the best qualified among all politicians to become prime minister, Free Malaysia Today reported.

"Why shouldn't we nominate Mahathir? He possesses more skill and knowledge compared with other leaders in the country.

"The abilities of Anwar Ibrahim, Najib Razak, Muhyiddin Yassin and others cannot be compared with Mahathir’s,” Khairuddin was quoted saying.

PKR president Anwar heads the Pakatan Harapan coalition, which won the 14th general election in 2018 while Najib still wields considerable clout in the Umno-led Barisan Nasional coalition despite its electoral defeat in the same GE14.

Muhyiddin, who co-founded Bersatu with Dr Mahathir, ousted the latter in 2020 and took the party out of PH to form the Perikatan Nasional coalition when he became prime minister.

Khairuddin said that should Dr Mahathir become prime minister again, a "master plan" to solve all of Malaysia's problems would be drawn up, noting that the Langkawi MP has never wavered in his fight to uphold the truth.

"His vast experience will help build a new Malaysia. There is no better person," Khairuddin was quoted as saying by FMT.

Dr Mahathir announced in March that he would not defend his Langkawi parliamentary seat in GE15, only to declare on June 30 that he would be open to run for public office if there was no other viable candidate available.