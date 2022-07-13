On July 1, Saravanan urged employers to go through the proper means to recruit foreign domestic workers. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The Indonesian government today decided that new job orders for migrant workers in all sectors will be temporarily put on hold.

"We have temporarily stopped the intake of new job orders (for Indonesian workers). However, job orders that have been approved can proceed,” Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia, Hermono was quoted as saying in The Star.

Following various reports of abuse of domestic workers and poor working conditions for labourers, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan and Indonesia's Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah on the Employment and Protection of Indonesian Domestic Workers on April 1.

The English daily, citing a source, said that a possible explanation for the decision was the use of System Maid Online (SMO) which was not applicable to Indonesian domestic workers following the MoU signed in April.

Among the points outlined in the MoU, it states that recruitment should only be done through a portal called One Channel System (OCS), where employers are screened through a stringent process.

Only eligible employers could proceed to hire Indonesian domestic workers at a minimum monthly wage of RM1,500.

The MoU also outlines a minimum household income qualification of RM7,000, annual leave entitlement, an e-complaint portal for workers, and a ban on withholding a maid's passport and other welfare benefits.

It was previously reported that Indonesia barred about 150 plantation workers from travelling to Malaysia because of improper emigration procedures.

The Star also reported that freelance recruitment agencies have been advertising "fresh Indonesian maids" via tourist visas, which can then be converted to work permits as domestic workers.

On July 1, Saravanan urged employers to go through the proper means to recruit foreign domestic workers.