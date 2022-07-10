Nine areas around Penang are still facing water supply disruption following the temporary closure of the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (WTP) on Wednesday due to floods and a water surge incident in Baling, Kedah. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, July 10 — Nine areas around Penang are still facing water supply disruption following the temporary closure of the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (WTP) on Wednesday due to floods and a water surge incident in Baling, Kedah.

Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) said the water supply had been fully restored in most of the areas in the state, but the eight locations in the Southwest district and another in Seberang Perai Selatan were still affected as of 6 pm.

They are Relau, Persiaran Kelicap, Jalan Kenari, Kampung Matahari Naik, Puspakom, Batu Hitam, Casia Sunway and Permatang Damar Laut in the Southwest district; and the Prison complex in Seberang Perai Selatan.

“PBAPP is still working tirelessly to ensure water supply can be restored in affected areas since Wednesday,” it said in a statement posted on the PBAPP Facebook page.

On Wednesday (July 6), the operations at the Sungai Dua WTP had to be halted for four hours due to high levels of raw water turbidity as a result of the disaster which struck Baling, Kedah on Monday.

To reduce the inconvenience to the affected consumers, PBAPP said clean water supply would be distributed using tanker lorries.

“PBAPP also would distribute water bottles to affected areas through the state assemblyman’s office. However, priority is given to hospitals, dialysis centres and other emergencies, such as funeral matters,” it said. — Bernama