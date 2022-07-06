The source said that the raids on the businessman's offices in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur started yesterday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has raided several offices belonging to a businessman suspected of involvement in a cartel supplying manpower from Bangladesh, a source privy to the ongoing investigation told Malay Mail today.

The source, who requested anonymity, said that the raids on the businessman's offices in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur started yesterday.

The source added that the company owned by the businessman is responsible for developing a system to register foreign workers in Malaysia.

"For now, there are no arrests as yet. Not refuting any possibility that [MACC] will detain several individuals to aid in the investigation," the source said.

