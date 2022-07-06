The investigation was confirmed by Seremban district police chief Nanda Maarof, who said that the victim lodged a police report two days ago. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — A police investigation has been launched after a formal complaint of sexual assault was made against the assistant to a Negri Sembilan state exco member.

The investigation was confirmed by Seremban district police chief Nanda Maarof when contacted by Malaysiakini, saying that the victim lodged a police report two days ago.

“I confirm that police have received a report from the woman, who claimed that she was sexually assaulted at a hotel on March 30 and April 26.

“Police have commenced an investigation including gathering evidence and statements from witnesses,” he was quoted as saying.

Nanda also told the online news platform that the case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which criminalises the assault or use of criminal force against any person with the intent to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will outrage the modesty of that person.

However, he reportedly refused to disclose additional information on the alleged events.