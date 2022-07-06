A tweet from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the death of former MIC deputy president Tan Sri S. Subramaniam, July 5, 2022. — Picture from Twitter/Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has extended his condolences to the family of former MIC deputy president, Tan Sri S. Subramaniam who died at his home in Petaling Jaya, Selangor tonight.

The prime minister said in a Facebook post that Subramaniam, a former MP of Damansara and Segamat, had contributed vastly to the country and Keluarga Malaysia.

“He also served the country as deputy minister in three ministries, Agriculture, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs and Housing and Local Government.

“My condolences to his family and I hope that they will remain strong over the loss of their loved one,” he said.

MIC supreme council member L. Sivasubramaniam confirmed the death of Subramaniam, 78, who had been bedridden since a stroke in 2011, stating that he had died in his sleep at around 8pm. — Bernama