Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed speaks to the media after surveying the prices of daily necessities and goods in Kota Baru, July 3, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, July 3 — The government views seriously the problem of leakage in the supply of subsidised cooking oil, which is said to be due to, among others, it being smuggled to the neighbouring countries, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said his office took a serious view of the matter with the shortage of the supply in the country.

“We held discussions with various parties to obtain clearer information on the issue, including with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA).

“We want to know how serious this matter is because the government provides subsidy for the locals to enjoy, but it is enjoyed by foreigners... this should not happen,” he said when met after surveying the prices of daily necessities and goods at the Tunjong Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) here today.

Mustapa, who is also a member of the special team, “Jihad Tangani Inflasi” (Jihad on Addressing Inflation), said the team would meet for its third meeting tomorrow with the focus on two main issues, namely shortage of subsidised cooking oil and the rising prices of essential goods. — Bernama