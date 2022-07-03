Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan speaks during press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on March 25, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA BARU, July 3 — Three Cabinet ministers are among those who have been appointed as the Kelantan Perikatan Nasional (PN) liaison body chiefs for 13 parliamentary constituencies.

They are the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, who is also Member of Parliament (MP)for Kota Baru; Senior Education Minister, Datuk Radzi Jidin (Ketereh); and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (Jeli).

Also appointed were Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, who is also PAS vice-president, for the Pengkalan Chepa parliamentary constituency; and Deputy Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Tanah Merah).

PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said PN parliamentary liaison body chiefs were appointed by the coalition chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in accordance with Clause 22.2 (I) of the PN constitution.

“Meanwhile, the appointment of PN liaison body chief for the Tumpat parliamentary constituency will be finalised and announced in the near future.

“PN congratulates these individuals on their appointment, and believes that they will strengthen the work and machinery of the PN election organisation at the grassroots level throughout Kelantan, to face the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15),” he said in a statement today.

Following is the list of Kelantan PN liaison body chiefs;