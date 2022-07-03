KOTA BARU, July 3 — Three Cabinet ministers are among those who have been appointed as the Kelantan Perikatan Nasional (PN) liaison body chiefs for 13 parliamentary constituencies.
They are the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, who is also Member of Parliament (MP)for Kota Baru; Senior Education Minister, Datuk Radzi Jidin (Ketereh); and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (Jeli).
Also appointed were Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, who is also PAS vice-president, for the Pengkalan Chepa parliamentary constituency; and Deputy Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Tanah Merah).
PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said PN parliamentary liaison body chiefs were appointed by the coalition chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in accordance with Clause 22.2 (I) of the PN constitution.
“Meanwhile, the appointment of PN liaison body chief for the Tumpat parliamentary constituency will be finalised and announced in the near future.
“PN congratulates these individuals on their appointment, and believes that they will strengthen the work and machinery of the PN election organisation at the grassroots level throughout Kelantan, to face the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15),” he said in a statement today.
Following is the list of Kelantan PN liaison body chiefs;
- Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah (Pengkalan Chepa)
- Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (Kota Baru)
- State Industry, Trade, Investment and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Datuk Hanifa Ahmad (Pasir Mas)
- PAS Rantau Panjang chief Abdul Fatah Harun (Rantau Panjang)
- Pasir Tumboh assemblyman Abd Rahman Yunus (Kubang Kerian)
- Tawang assemblyman Datuk Hassan Mohamood (Bachok)
- Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (Ketereh)
- Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Tanah Merah)
- State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Biotechnology, Green Technology and Environment Committee chairman Tuan Mohd Saripudin Tuan Ismail (Pasir Puteh)
- State Human Development, Education, Higher Education, Science and Technology Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan (Machang)
- Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (Jeli)
- Kuala Krai MP Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (Kuala Krai)
- Gua Musang Bersatu division chief Datuk Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang) — Bernama