PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — The results of the Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM) Semester 4 Session 2/2021 and Pentaksiran Alternatif Sekolah Menengah (PASM) or Secondary School Alternative Assessment 2021 will be released tomorrow (July 4).

This was confirmed by the Malaysian Examination Board (MEB) in a statement here today.

It said the examination result slips for SVM Semester 4 candidates and PASM reports for students with special education needs could be obtained from the respective vocational colleges or schools from 10 am tomorrow. — Bernama