Lee (left) is being briefed by an officer at the Histopathology Laboratory.

MIRI, July 2 — Miri Hospital finally has a Histopathology Laboratory, making it the second government hospital in the state to have the facility after Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching.

The RM1.835 million laboratory constructed and contributed by Shin Yang Group of Companies was officially handed over to Miri Hospital yesterday, witnessed by Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Lee praised the company for contributing the much-needed lab to enable Miri Hospital to process specimens faster without having to send them to Kuching.

“There are six pathologist specialists at Miri Hospital but there is no proper lab for them to work. It’s like having drivers without cars.

“I am thankful to Shin Yang Group for this generous and meaningful contribution. They not only contribute to the lab, but they constructed everything from zero, including bringing in the much-needed equipment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong said the new lab would save time and allow them to be more responsive to patients’ expectations.

His deputy director Dr Francis Heng represented him at the ceremony.

Dr Wong said the Histopathology Laboratory has been a project in his mind for a long time and it was a dream come true when Shin Yang came in to realise the dream.

Present to hand over the key to the new lab was Shin Yang Group executive Datuk James Ling Lu Kiong.