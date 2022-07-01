Annuar said he was asked by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to not sign the SD.. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Tan Sri Annuar Musa today denied signing a statutory declaration (SD) in support of Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister.

According to The Star, the communications and multimedia minister said he was asked by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to not sign the SD.

“These issues should also be handled internally,” Annuar was quoted as saying, adding that party leaders should focus on harmonising the situation and serving the people.

On Monday, former Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman had alleged that 15 Umno MPs, including himself, had signed the SD affirming support for Anwar.

Among the 15 MPs who the Pasir Salak MP said had signed the SD included former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Ahmad Zahid, Padang Rengas MP Seri Nazri Aziz.