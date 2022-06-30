File picture of a commotion between lawyers and photographers after the decision on the Cradle Fund CEO murder trial in Shah Alam High Court, June 21, 2022.

KOTA BARU, June 30 — Appropriate measures will be taken and security boosted at court complexes to prevent untoward incidents, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said.

She said although these complexes already have standard operating procedures (SOP) in place, discretion is still given, especially where interaction with the public and media are concerned, so as not to burden any party.

“We take note of the recent incident that became a matter of public interest, and that was a security issue.

“The court will continue to give attention to security measures to prevent untoward incidents or commotions in court complexes,” she told reporters at the end of her working visit to the court complex here.

On June 21, a lawyer representing Samirah Muzaffar and two teenagers in the murder trial of Cradle Fund chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan was involved in a commotion at the Shah Alam High Court lobby with a part-time photographer of a local daily.

The 50-year-old lawyer suffered a head injury during the incident while the photographer sustained scratches in his face.

Mas Ermieyati said the incident had created awareness among the public and media practitioners on issues of security.

“In court, anything can happen, including reactions or responses from the accused, and if SOPs are strictly to be followed, we actually do not allow that (the media in certain areas of the court). — Bernama