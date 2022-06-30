Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court May 12, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The application of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor to challenge the appointment of Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram as senior deputy public prosecutor in the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project case and nullify the entire trial proceedings since 2018 will be heard on July 6.

Through a review of the court system, the application will be heard before High Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid and the matter was confirmed by lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, who is representing Rosmah when contacted today.

Rosmah, 70, filed an application for judicial review on June 24 through Messrs. Akberdin & Co in the High Court (Appeal and Special Powers) naming the Attorney General/Public Prosecutor, Government of Malaysia and Sri Ram as respondents.

Earlier, the wife of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had filed a similar application at the Criminal High Court here.

However, her application was rejected by the High Court and her appeal against the application was also rejected by the Court of Appeal and the Federal Court.

In her latest application, Rosmah sought a declaration that the appointment of Sri Ram as Senior Deputy Public Prosecutor through three letters of appointment (fiat), dated July 8, 2020, May 11 and May 21, 2021, respectively, was unlawful.

She sought a declaration that the first version of the fiat signed by Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun on 8 July 2020, which should have been signed by the previous Attorney General, Tan Sri Tommy Thomas on or before 15 Nov 2018, ie the date of prosecution against the applicant was invalid.

The applicant sought a declaration that the second version of fiat dated 11 May 2021 was non-existent as Thomas in his book - ‘My Story: Justice in the Wilderness’ published in 2021 stated that Sri Ram’s appointment was related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad and not a solar case other than seeking a declaration that the appointment of the former Federal Court judge through the third version fiat is flawed.

In addition, Rosmah sought a declaration that the entire prosecution proceedings and full trial for the solar case which took place since 15 Nov 2018 until the defence closed the case were invalid and void.

“Therefore, I as the Accused Person must be acquitted of all charges faced under Section 16 (a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 in the solar case,” Rosmah said in her application.

Rosmah is accused of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of accepting bribes amounting to RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin through her former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor as a reward for helping Jepak Holdings secure a RM1.25 billion project to provide solar hybrid energy in 369 schools in rural Sarawak.

The trial in the High Court has been completed and Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan has set July 7 to deliver a decision on whether Rosmah will be acquitted or convicted of the three corruption charges. — Bernama