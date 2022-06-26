Orthopaedic surgeon and consultant at ALTY Hospital Dr Lim Sze Wei speaks during the Scoliosis Awareness Day programme organised by the Malaysian Scoliosis Support Group in Kuala Lumpur June 26, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, 26 Jun — Early detection of Scoliosis or sideway curvature of the spine can reduce the potential for surgical treatment, said an orthopaedic surgeon and consultant at ALTY Hospital, Dr Lim Sze Wei.

As such, he expressed the need to expand the awareness programme on the disease, especially at the school level, as the critical age for the disease is between 10 to 14 years.

“Usually, the awareness programme is carried out in the urban areas, rarely done in rural schools. That’s why most teenage patients come to us when their bones are already bent, at 60 to 70 degrees, which usually can be treated only through surgery.

“This is because at the age of 10 to 14, bone movement occurs more rapidly. If detected early, at below 40 degrees, brace treatment and regular monitoring can be done without the need for surgery,” he told Bernama after the Scoliosis Awareness Day programme organised by the Malaysian Scoliosis Support Group today.

According to him, the Scoliosis awareness programme being conducted in the community by conducting health checks is still not enough.

“That is why, we have parents seeking traditional treatment or going to shaman or bomoh to treat their children who have crooked spine, and only go to the doctor when the child’s condition has worsened, with the spine curved up to 90 degrees, making the treatment more difficult,” he added.

Dr Lim said the cost for scoliosis surgery in private hospitals could reach up to between RM70,000 and RM80,000.

“This disease is more likely to affect women than men, and until today it is still not possible to determine the cause,” he said.

A former Scoliosis patient Nur Fadzilah Rahim, 28, said she was brought to see a doctor when she was detected having difficulty in doing physical education activities during her school days.

“I was 16 years old when I noticed my body shape was different, but I thought it was normal, as I didn’t feel any pain. It was only while doing physical education activities, my teacher noticed that could not do the exercise like the other students. The teacher notice a bend in my body and asked me to see a doctor.

“It was when I saw the doctor that I was diagnosed with Scoliosis, but it was not severe at that time and the doctor recommended that I did physio only,” she said.

However, she said, her spine continued to bend which made it difficult for her to walk and had to use a wheelchair.

She said she also suffered from shortness of breath as Scoliosis had a significant effect on the respiratory function.

“In 2013 when the curvature of my spine was at 50 degrees, I finally underwent surgery that cost about RM36,000 at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital and because my late father was a former soldier, we managed to get funds from the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association for the surgery,” she said.

Nur Fadzilah said it was due to Scoliosis that she had to postpone her studies after completing her Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia. It took her a year after the surgery to be able to continue with her studies.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Scoliosis Support Group chairman Rasidah Md Sapie, who has a child with Scoliosis, said there was a need to enhance public awareness on the disease.

“Scoliosis is not a popular disease, although many people suffer from it. My child was 12-years-old when I got to know about the disease.

“Initially, I did not know the problems affecting my child, who gets tired easily when having to walk for some distance,” she said. — Bernama