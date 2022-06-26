A general view of Kuching, Sarawak December 11, 2021. Finas CEO Prof Mohd Nasir Ibrahim said the interest shown by the producers reflects the potential of Malaysia’s popular destinations, especially in Sarawak, where its uniqueness can be highlighted to generate revenue for the country. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, June 26 — The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) will collaborate with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) to promote popular destinations in the country as ‘compulsory’ filming locations for international film and drama producers.

Finas chief executive officer, Prof Mohd Nasir Ibrahim said with active promotional efforts he believed that more foreign producers would come to Malaysia to shoot their films or dramas.

He said this after attending a sharing session, hosted by Finas, with creative industry players in Sarawak, here today.

He said during his recent visit to Bangkok with the Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, some Thai producers have expressed their interest to shoot their next films and dramas in several destinations in Malaysia.

According to him, the interest shown by the producers reflects the potential of Malaysia’s popular destinations, especially in Sarawak, where its uniqueness can be highlighted to generate revenue for the country.

Prof Nasir said Finas was in the process of refining the training methods it provides to the local film industry players so that they can produce high-quality works.

“Finas through the industry development fund has an allocation for film associations and companies in Sarawak or the peninsula to organise courses and training for actors, crew and directors to hone their skills,” he said.

About 40 Sarawak creative industry activists comprising producers, directors, actors, singers and scriptwriters attended today’s programme. — Bernama