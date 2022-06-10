Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (left) hands the letter of appointment to the new chairman of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) Senator Datuk Seri Zurainah Musa in Putrajaya June 10, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Senator Datuk Seri Zurainah Musa has been appointed as the chairman of the National Film Development Corporation, Malaysia (Finas) for two years effective today until June 9, 2024, announced Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Annuar said the appointment of Zurainah to replace Zakaria Abdul Hamid who completed his service on May 22 was in line with Section 4(1) of the National Film Development Corporation Act 1981 (Amendment 2013) to implement the functions as provided under the Act.

“I am confident the appointment of Senator Zurainah who has wide experience in various fields could bring a fresh breath and a new commitment to help the development of the film and creative industry in the country,” he said in a statement, today.

Apart from being a member of the Senate, Zurainah who is also a member of the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN), Berjaya Corporation Berhad executive director and head of Berjaya Corporation Strategic Communications as well as director of some Berjaya Assets Berhad subsidiaries.

She is also a director of Kumpulan Uzma and is active in community activities and non-governmental organisations (NGO) such as a member of Yayasan Pendidikan Cheras (YPC) board and advisor of Persatuan Ibu Tunggal, Warga Emas dan OKU (Primas).

Annuar believed film and creative industry stakeholders would continue to support various initiatives and efforts to be highlighted by the government through Finas which aims to provide benefits and well-being to the Malaysian Family at local and international levels.

Meanwhile, Annuar also announced that Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din was appointed as the interim chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to replace Datuk Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek who ended his service, yesterday.

Annuar said the appointment effective today until the appointment of the new chairman was in line with the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Part II, Section 14 (Temporary Exercise of functions of Chairman)) where one of the Commission Members could be appointed to carry out the duties of chairman when a vacancy arises.

He is also confident that the appointment of Mohamad Salim will bring a fresh perspective to help the development of the telecommunications industry in the country.

“Mohamad Salim is the executive vice chairman of Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) and currently also serves as a member of the Commission for MCMC. He previously held the position of group managing director of MRCB,” he said.

The founder and group managing director of Gapurna Sdn Bhd has also held various key positions in various industries, including as non-executive chairman of Giant Malaysia and non-executive chairman of British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad. — Bernama `