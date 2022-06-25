Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (right) during a visit to the Malaysian Air Sports Federation (MSAF) Center of Excellence after the inauguration and launch of Drone Edu Challenge IR 4.0 2022 in Iskandar Puteri, June 25, 2022. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 25 — The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) is targeting a ratio of 195 units of robots per 10,000 human workers by 2030.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said so far, the ratio of robots to human labour is only 55 units to 10,000 people.

He said among the robotics that have the potential to be developed and are a necessity at the moment is drone technology.

"The National Science Council has recently approved the 'Robotic Talent Development Academy' in collaboration with various government agencies under several ministries including MOSTI and the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE).

"We not only analyse current needs but also train talent through the academy to ensure the ratio of 195 robots to 10,000 employees by 2030 is achieved," he said at a press conference after officiating the Pre-Launch Ceremony of the Drone Edu Challenge IR 4.0 (DEC4IR) Competition at the drone test site in DRZ Iskandar here today.

He said to achieve the goal, MOSTI would work with the MOE to introduce the drone industry and technology in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) syllabus at school level.

Dr Adham in his speech said through the collaboration between MOSTI and KPM, drone technology such as design, use and artificial intelligence could be introduced as STEM modules in school curricula and co-curriculum to ensure more people make it a future career choice.

"Drone technology will grow faster and last year's 'Drone Industry Insights' report stated that the drone industry revenue in the commercial sector is projected to grow with an annual growth rate of 9.4 per cent by 2026 worldwide with the global market expected to reach US$41.3 billion," he said.

Regarding DEC4IR, Dr Adham said MOSTI targeted 5,000 school students from all over the country to participate in the competition which is taking place from this month until October.

According to him, DEC4IR in 2020 has had a positive impact on more than 3,500 students who were given exposure to drones, robotics, programming as well as 100,000 other participants who joined the programme virtually.

"Various activities will be carried out in this programme such as learning the anatomy of drones, problem-solving using drones, operation and also flight using self-built codes thus making young people more creative," he said. — Bernama