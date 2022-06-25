Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob seen making his round of the ‘Jom Heboh’ Carnival in Anjung Flora in Putrajaya on June 25, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 25 — The government did not do a ‘u-turn’ when announcing that the price of chicken in the market would not be floated, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the decision was made based on the views of interested parties especially Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family).

“The decision (not to float chicken price) was made after listening to the people’s views.

“The decision is for the benefit of the people, not a u-turn,” he told reporters after visiting the Putrajaya Recreation Day (HRP) 2022 and Jom Heboh Putrajaya Carnival in Anjung Floria here today.

He was commenting on allegations by opposition parties that the decision was a ‘u-turn’.

Yesterday, the prime minister announced that the price of chicken would not be floated and a new ceiling price would be announced by the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (MAFI) soon.

MAFI then said it would be holding a special meeting with the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry and chicken breeding industry players today to discuss issues related to the supply and new ceiling price of chicken.

On the HRP 2022 programme, Ismail Sabri said it is a huge family gathering in line with the Malaysian Family concept introduced in October last year.

“I was really excited upon arrival, maybe because I saw so many people not only from around Kuala Lumpur but also from Negeri Sembilan, Perak and Pahang,” he said.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri spent about one hour visiting several exhibition stalls and taking selfies with visitors.

Among the stalls he visited were Kelab Kucing Malaysia, Didik TV, Studio A Jom Heboh, Media Prima, Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia and Putrajaya Floria.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim and Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud.

More than 70,000 visitors have turned up for the HRP 2022 and Jom Heboh Putrajaya Carnival as at 5 pm.

HRP 2022, held for the first time, is aimed at promoting Putrajaya as a Recreational Town with various tourism products, including Floria Beach, lakeside, cycling tracks and plant nurseries. — Bernama