Hashim said that the image of the 'moon' has been known to be clean and will help candidates to win. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin said the party is better of using its own logo in the 15th general election (GE15).

He said this will be PAS’ political journey in GE15 and if the Islamist party uses its own logo, it will help give an advantage to candidates to win the election as the party has been known to many for the past 70 years.

Hashim, however, said all decisions on the selection of the logo for GE15 will be up to Perikatan Nasional to decide (PN).

He said that the image of the 'moon' has been known to be clean and will help candidates to win.

“In the previous Johor and Melaka state elections, the PN symbol, some were confused as people remembered the Barisan Nasional (BN) symbol. Whatever it is, decide everything together in the PN presidential council,” he was quoted saying in Utusan Malaysia.

Yesterday, the Malay language daily reported that PAS wants to use the party's logo as a strategy to achieve victory in GE15.

PAS committee member Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki was reported to have said that flexibility should be given to strongholds or areas with potential, especially in the East Coast and in the Malay-ring states.

Previously, PAS used the PN logo in the Johor and Melaka state elections to reflect the spirit of consensus among the coalition member parties.