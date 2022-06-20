Abdullah Husin speaks to reporters at a press conference in Johor Baru PAS headquarters in Bandar Baru Uda in this file picture taken on May 1, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, June 20 — Johor PAS said it will shun the ‘big tent’ approach in favour of focusing on uniting Malay-Muslim political parties after the party was openly criticised by several political party leaders recently.

Its state chapter commissioner Abdullah Husin said this was because PAS had not forgotten the experience of life under Pakatan Harapan (PH) rule.

He claimed that the 22-month period created instability in the country.

“Johor PAS stands firmly behind the decision of our party’s central leadership to reject the ‘big tent’ approach and focus on the unification of the Ummah in facing the coming 15th general election (GE15),” said Abdullah in a statement issued here today.

He was referring to Malay-Muslim unity that has been a top priority for PAS.

The statement came on the heels of the Islamist party’s vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Abdullah saying yesterday that PAS will not join a grand coalition of political parties that PH is proposing to take on Barisan Nasional (BN) in the GE15.

PAS also appeared to be addressing a statement by its ally Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in which it said that it was prepared to entertain the ‘big tent’ approach with PH for the coming polls.

Abdullah, who is also Johor Perikatan Nasional (PN) state coalition chief, said PAS abides by the principle of struggle to see Islam preserved as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“PAS, through the concept of a mature and prosperous political culture, continues to strive and call for a comprehensive unification of the Ummah.

“This is important to ensure the stability and prosperity of the country.

“PAS has also not given up on continuing to court its Malay-Muslim and Bumiputera party partners such as Umno and Bersatu, as well as Sabah and Sarawak parties.

“PAS also does not side-line its non-extreme non-Muslim friends.

“A comprehensive Ummah unification is where all parties respect each other and are tolerant, equally upholding the country’s Constitution and respecting the status quo,” said Abdullah.

Recently, Johor Umno deputy chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed lashed out at PAS and its apparently meddlesome ways with Umno.

He questioned PAS’ sincerity and blamed its leaders for rejecting snap polls in bid to stay in power.