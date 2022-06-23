LABUAN, June 23 — The status and progress of the long-abandoned RM75 million duty-free premium outlet project in this duty-free-island is being scrutinised by the Labuan Corporation (LC) — the local authority.

LC acting chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail said various related documents on the project are still being studied before further action could be taken.

“Being the local authority who owns the land of the project, we will certainly exercise our rights and do something about the project.

“We will not keep quiet on the status on the project, as it concerns public interest,” he told Bernama today.

A joint venture project between Labuan Corporation and BVA Development Sdn Bhd, the premium outlet project started in early 2018 on a prime 2.7 hectare plot near the Labuan International Golf Club (LIGC) and University Malaysia Sabah Labuan International Campus (UMSKAL), but was halted after several months.

The project was scheduled for completion in four years (from 2018), and it was to offer luxury goods and high-end products at a rate up to 30 per cent lower than most outlets elsewhere, due to its duty-free status.

The mixed tourism development project (if competed) will have over 70 exclusive tenants offering an array of duty-free goods, from tobacco products to wine, perfumes, cosmetics and designer clothing.

In line with the Labuan Development Blueprint’s objective of transforming the island into a smart and sustainable destination, the premium outlet will also feature a host of smart shopping facilities, include facilities for a mobile app, a smart delivery service system and a smart transit system to introduce a whole new shopping experience for the people. — Bernama