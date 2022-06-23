Johor health and unity committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the state government is working at getting approval from the federal government to build a second Hospital Sultanah Aminah (HSA2) in Kempas. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 23 — The Johor government is working at getting approval from the federal government to build a second Hospital Sultanah Aminah (HSA2) in Kempas which will cost RM500 million.

“Johoreans are dreaming of a new hospital — the HSA2. It is a top priority for us and has the backing of the Ministry of Health. I believe they advised on a RM500 million allocation to the Economic Planning Unit (EPU).

“We’re working at securing approval so that it can be listed under the rolling plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12),” state health and unity committee chairman, Ling Tian Soon, told reporters after the State Legislative Assembly meeting today.

He said the hospital, which will be built over 207.55ha, will have a modern design and plenty of space for parking.

“A state health office will also be built here and various other facilities. However, the 350-bed hospital and specialist clinics will be built under Phase 1,” said Ling, who expects construction to start in 2024.

With regards to the Covid-19 vaccination programme for children who have just turned five (or PICKids), he said: “Parents can register via MySejahtera and will subsequently be referred to a nearby Klinik Kesihatan for vaccine administration.”

He added that as at June 6, 100 per cent of Johor’s 2.732 million adult population has been fully vaccinated. — Bernama