KUANTAN, Dec 23 — The number of flood victims in Pahang decreased slightly, with only 194 victims from 58 families still at five relief centres (PPS) this morning compared to 218 people from 66 families yesterday evening.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Infobencana application, a total of 129 people from 35 families are at the PPS at Kampung Semangat Community Centre, Kuantan, while the flood victims in Maran, comprising 35 people from six families, are at the PPS at the Kampung Baru Pertanian Community Centre.

In Pekan, there are 30 victims from 17 families still at three PPS, namely Sekolah Menengah Sains Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, Sekolah Kebangsaan Pulau Manis and Dewan Orang Ramai Air Hitam.

The infobanjir website also reported that the water level of the Pahang River in Paloh Hinai, Pekan, has exceeded the danger level at 8am today.

Continuous heavy rains last week resulted in several districts in the state being hit by floods, with more than 13,000 victims being evacuated to the PPS. — Bernama