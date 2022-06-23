A total of 125 breeders, wholesalers and retailers of fresh chicken and eggs in Johor were issued compound notices for raising prices of the two food items last week ― Picture by Devan Manuel

ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 23 — A total of 125 breeders, wholesalers and retailers of fresh chicken and eggs in Johor were issued compound notices for raising prices of the two food items last week, said state trade investment and consumer affairs committee chairman Lee Ting Han.

He said the compound notices were issued following 4,657 inspections of retailers, wholesalers and producers of the two food items from February 5 to June 13.

“A total of 125 compound notices were issued through the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011 to address irresponsible actions to increase the price of eggs and chickens.

“It involves 10 compounds to farmers, 15 to wholesalers and another 100 against retailers with the total amount being RM102,600 for offences under the determination of maximum prices for poultry and chicken eggs,” said Lee in response to a question at the Johor state legislative assembly session in Kota Iskandar here today.

His response came after Nor Rashidah Ramli (BN-Parit Raja) asked about the state government’s action in addressing the issue of rising prices of goods in the state.

Lee also said the Johor government has entered into a smart collaboration with the Johor Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) for the implementation of various initiatives to address rising prices of goods.

“The initiative that is currently being implemented by Johor KPDNHEP is the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme for all festivals to protect consumers and combat irresponsible traders who indiscriminately raise prices for higher profits.

“As a result of the enforcement during the Chinese New Year period from January 29 to February 4, the Johor KPDNHEP conducted 574 inspections involving farmers, wholesalers and retailers where a total of 28 cases have been prosecuted with a total compound of RM 3,800 has been imposed,” said the Paloh assemblyman.

For the Hari Raya Aidilfitri period, Lee said Johor KPDNHEP had conducted 586 inspections at the farmers, wholesalers and retailers from April 26 to May 10.

“A total of 14 cases have been prosecuted with the total compound imposed amounting to RM 2,000,” he said.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the federal government will remove the ceiling price for chicken and chicken eggs, as well as subsidies for cooking oil in bottles of 2kg, 3kg and 5kg, from July 1.

He announced that the subsidy for cooking oil in plastic packets will still be maintained by the government and only the subsidies for bottled cooking oil will be removed.

Ismail Sabri also announced a new round of cash aid as part of additional Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (BKM) funds to combat rising prices, with the Phase 2 payment involving an allocation of RM1.11 billion and each BKM recipient will get up to RM400 depending on their respective BKM qualification category.