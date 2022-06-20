Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin said he has applied to join Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB). — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, June 20 — Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin has applied to join Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

The Puncak Borneo MP said his application to join the party was made a couple of months ago.

“That is true. I have submitted my application to join PBB with the hope that they will accept my application.

“Just for the record; when the government changed, I have not joined any party but I do not deny that I’m being parked to support the government and they have technically parked me under Bersatu.

“This is done so that I can make the numbers to support the government of the day,” he said when asked if it was true that he had applied to join PBB.

He said this during the Social Security Organisation (Socso) programme at Kampung Semandang, Jalan Puncak Borneo, near here today.

Willie said he now leaves his application to the party leadership.

When asked if he is confident that he will be accepted into the party, he said it is up to the party leadership.

“I think it’s too premature for me to answer on their behalf. I have submitted my application and it’s up to the top leaders of the party to see how sincere I am in working and servicing my people.

“If they think that I am the right one to continue to carry their party flag in the coming general election and represent the people in Puncak Borneo, thank you, I really appreciate that,” he added.

Willie hoped that PBB will give due consideration to his application to join the party, as he is committed to work together for the betterment of the people in Puncak Borneo and the people in Sarawak and Malaysia as a whole.

He said although he has not officially joined any party, he is still supporting the present government.

Willie said he is very thankful to the present government, which has given him a lot of assistance to serve his constituency.

Willie said he would like to continue to serve the people and is very thankful that he is in the government, through which he is able to bring development to the constituency through all kinds of assistance.

“I hope this will continue and I believe we can work together on the same political platform to ensure the stability of not only the federal but also the state government.

“Only with a stable government, the state and the country can actually continue to move forward.”

Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency was previously a PBB stronghold held by the late Datuk Seri Dr James Dawos Mamit before the seat was won by Willie, who contested under Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket in the 14th General Election in 2018. — Borneo Post