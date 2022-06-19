A handout photo shows (from left) Saribas assemblyman Mohammad Razi Sitam, Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni and Semop assemblyman Datuk Abdullah Saidol posing during the PBB Convention at BCCK June 19, 2022. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, June 19 — Eleven out of the 16 newly-minted supreme council members of the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Bumiputera Wing are elected representatives, both State Legislative Assembly and Parliament.

Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni topped the list after garnering 867 votes.

Also polling over 800 votes were Saribas assemblyman Mohammad Razi Sitam (860 votes), Semop assemblyman Datuk Abdullah Saidol (836 votes), Sadong Jaya assemblyman Aidel Lariwoo (830 votes), Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman (824 votes), Daro assemblyman Shafiee Ahmad (824 votes), and Beting Maro assemblyman Razaili Gapor (806 votes).

The remaining were Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris, who garnered 798 votes, Tanjung Manis MP Yusuf Abdul Wahab (789 votes), Jemoreng assemblyman Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya (784 votes) and Kalaka assemblyman Mohama Duri (779 votes).

The other five Supreme Council members for the Bumiputera Wing are Awgku Jinal Abedin Jawa, who polled 766 votes, Datuk Haidar Khan Asghar Khan (755 votes), Mohammed Kamaluddin Mohamad Effendie (687 votes), Mohamad Sardon Zainal (615 votes) and Syed Hamzah Wan Hamid Edruce (529 votes).

A total of 21 nominees vied for the PBB Bumiputera Supreme Council which comes with only 16 posts.

The five who did not make it were Pandi Suhaili, who had 433 votes, Zainulabidin Ismail (427 votes), Mahmud Ibrahim (396 votes), Paul Druce (288 votes) and Jay Keram (236 votes).

There were no contest for the PBB top posts during this PBB Convention held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg continues as the party president, while Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan remain as the PBB deputy presidents.

The PBB vice presidents are Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu, Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Dr Annuar Rapaee, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Datuk Gerawat Gala, Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah and Miro Simuh.

While Fatimah continues leading the PBB Women Wing, Miro has succeeded Rentap as the new Youth chief. — Borneo Post