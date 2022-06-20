Syed Hamzah Wan Hamid Edruce said he was the youngest candidate vying for the 16 spots on the wing’s supreme council for the 2022-2025 term at the PBB triennial general meeting. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, June 20 — Newly-elected Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Bumiputera wing supreme council member Syed Hamzah Wan Hamid Edruce believes his win is testimony of the party’s inclusiveness.

In a statement, Syed Hamzah said he was the youngest candidate vying for the 16 spots on the wing’s supreme council for the 2022-2025 term at the PBB triennial general meeting.

“My election to the PBB Bumiputera wing supreme council is considered as ‘against the trend’ because I am not an elected people’s representative.

“However, I believe it is a testimony of the level of democracy in the party,” said Syed Hamzah.

He hoped his successful election to the supreme council will provide a positive image for the party as delegates had demonstrated an open attitude towards young candidate to fill one of the 16 spots.

Despite garnering the fewest votes among the 16 successful contenders, Syed Hamzah said his victory marked a new turning point for youths in PBB.

“I am sure the youth out there are closely monitoring this development, particularly when the party is in the process of setting up a youth movement to cater for young members soon.” Syed Hamzah also commended the party for amending its constitution to set up a youth movement for members aged 18 to 28 years.

He also expressed his gratitude to those who had voted for him to be in the wing’s supreme council. — Borneo Post Online