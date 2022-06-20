An assistant superintendent and a police corporal were among the five individuals charged at the Sessions Court here today with smuggling 119 migrants from Myanmar into Malaysia last May. — Reuters file pic

ALOR SETAR, June 20 — An assistant superintendent and a police corporal were among the five individuals charged at the Sessions Court here today with smuggling 119 migrants from Myanmar into Malaysia last May.

ASP Mohamad Faizal Ahmad Zaki, 37, and Corporal Mohd Razin Razali, 32, were alleged to have committed the offence at 1.9 nautical miles off Kuala Kedah waters, near here at 9.30am on May 24.

Auxiliary policeman Anas Hafizin Ahmad, 37, self-employed Muhamad Aslam Osman, 29, and fisherman Ibrahim Dahamid, 38, were also charged with committing the same offence.

No plea was recorded as the case was under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

Mohamad Faizal and Mohd Razin were charged under Section 26B(d) of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (Act 670) read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The two public officers, from the Special Branch E6 of the Kedah Police Contingent, may face life imprisonment and be liable to whipping if convicted.

Anas Hafizin, Muhamad Aslam and Ibrahim, on the other hand, were charged under Seksyen 26A of the same Act and face a maximum jail term of 20 years, or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Zahruddin Mohammed Isa, Nor Syaliati Mohd Sobri and Nur Syifa Mohd Hamzah, while lawyer Ravi Shankar Gandhi represented Mohd Razin.

All the other accused were not represented.

Judge Noor Zaihan Mohamad Ali set July 4 for remention. — Bernama