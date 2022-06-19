ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 19 — Various initiatives have been implemented by the Johor government despite being in office less than 100 days said, Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Onn Hafiz said he was aware that the people have high hopes in the state government leadership especially after Barisan Nasional’s landslide victory in the last state election.

“Therefore, we have carried out our responsibilities to help resolve the people’s issues in the best possible way that we can,” he said at the second meeting of the First Session of the 15th Johor State Legislative Assembly at the Sultan Ismail Building, Kota Iskandar here today.

As his administration marks its first 100 days in office on July 3, Onn Hafiz also shared the various achievements made by the state government.

“Among them are conducting road resurfacing works at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) compound, repairing damaged road in Kempas stretching 200 metres and carrying out drain cleaning works around Johor Baru,” he said.

Onn Hafiz (BN-Machap) said this in reply to an oral question from Selamat Takim (BN-Sungai Balang) on the state government’s achievements within the 100 days of its administration.

The Mentri Besar said other achievements were reducing congestion at immigration counters in Setia Tropika and Galleria Urban Transformation Center as well as waiving toll charges at the Malaysia-Singapore border, in conjunction with the reopening of land routes between the two countries.

“In the economic aspect, the state government has managed to attract investments worth RM1.38 billion, RM876 million, and RM130 million from GDS Holding Ltd, Insulet Corporation and Paris Baguette Singapore respectively,” Onn Hafiz said.

He added that the state government would continue to formulate and implement a more comprehensive assistance to protect the welfare of the people of Johor.

Meanwhile, replying to a supplementary question from Selamat on Johor’s five-year plan, he said the state government had outlined six key thrusts in the pursuit to accomplish holistic modernisation by 2030.

Onn Hafiz said the six cores were good governance; economic development; social safety network; basic facilities and necessities; environmental safety and hygiene; and ‘Orang Muda Johor’ (youths in Johor).

“A mechanism will also be established to ensure that all the six thrusts are implemented in accordance with the direction of Johor’s development which is flexible and able to be adapted to the current situation,” he said.

On the Bantuan Kasih Bangsa Johor incentive, Onn Hafiz said to date, 25 out of 28 initiatives have been implemented by various government agencies.

He said only three initiatives that have yet to be implemented, namely the Biasiswa Bangsa Johor Initiative, RM300 aid for gig workers and assistance for newly married couples in Johor. — Bernama