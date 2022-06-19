The number of dengue cases in Sarawak is rising with one death recorded in the first half of this year. — IMNATURE/Istock.com pic via AFP

BAU, June 19 — The number of dengue cases in the state is rising with one death recorded in the first half of this year, said Sarawak Health Department director Dr Ooi Choo Huck.

He said the number of dengue cases reported in Sarawak from January to June 17 was 269 cases compared to 210 cases in the same period last year, an increase of 28 per cent. The only death was recorded in Sibu.

“In the Kuching, 46 dengue cases were reported from January to June 17, a double increase from the same period last year,” he said at the national state-level Gotong-Royong Mega Perangi Aedes and Asean Dengue Day, which were launched by Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Henry Harry Jinep here yesterday.

Dr Ooi’s text of speech was read by senior principal assistant director (Vector Borne Disease Control Section) Dr lrwilla Ibrahim.

Dr Ooi said enforcement activities, as one of the preventive measures, had been implemented.



He added that 500 compounds related to dengue were issued throughout Sarawak as of June 17.

Bau District recorded 16 dengue cases as of June 1 but none was recorded in the same period last year.

“Two outbreak localities were reported in 2021, namely in Bau bazaar and in Kampung Peros involving 14 cases.

“The outbreak at Bau Market occurred in late 2021 and continued until early this year,” he said. — Borneo Post