Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (second, left) at the Asean-India Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi June 16, 2022. ― Bernama pic

NEW DELHI, June 18 ― Malaysia and India have agreed on the mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar witnessed the exchange of documents in this regard by Malaysia's High Commissioner to India Datuk Hidayat Abdul Hamid and Saurabh Kumar, Secretary East in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in New Delhi yesterday.

The ministers agreed to hold the India-Malaysia Joint Commission's next meeting in Malaysia, according to an MEA statement.

The bilateral meeting between Saifuddin and Jaishankar was held on the sidelines of the Special Asean-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

“Both ministers decided to impart fresh momentum to the relations with focus on economic and trade ties including in sectors such as palm oil and hydrocarbons,” the Indian statement noted.

Regional and global developments also figured during their discussions.

Jaishankar in a tweet said he discussed with Saifuddin expanding political, economic, defence, energy, consular, cultural and people-to-people relations. ― Bernama