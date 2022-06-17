Prasarana Malaysia Berhad said the service will start today from 4.30pm to 7.30pm to connect Pasar Seni Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Station (Gate B) and Universiti LRT Station as well as KLCC LRT Station (KLCC bus stop) and Wangsa Maju LRT Station. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Rapid KL will introduce two new feeder bus routes to cater to Kelana Jaya Line LRT passengers as well as enable users to enjoy a return journey with short waiting times during the afternoon peak hours.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, in a statement today, said the service will start today from 4.30pm to 7.30pm to connect Pasar Seni Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Station (Gate B) and Universiti LRT Station as well as KLCC LRT Station (KLCC bus stop) and Wangsa Maju LRT Station.

“This support bus service will pick up passengers at the specified LRT/ MRT stations and will not stop at other stations,” according to the statement.

The bus frequency is every 15 minutes and the service is offered from Mondays to Fridays free of charge. — Bernama