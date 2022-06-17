Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin giving his speech at the Dialogue with the National Rehabilitation Council (MPN) with Association Leaders and Chambers of Commerce in Pulai Springs Resort, Johor Bahru March 05, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has denied being the recipient of a RM1.3 million financial contributions given by Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) in 2018, a local company implicated in Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trial over the award of the foreign visa system (VLN) contract.

In issuing the denial, Muhyiddin labelled the claim as false since he was undergoing surgery for his cancer at a hospital overseas and had taken a leave of absence from official duties as home minister.

This is after he was informed of the statement issued in court by a prosecution witness who testified that Muhyiddin received the aforementioned sum between July and August 2018.

"The statement is untrue. I am vehemently denying the statement made," he said in a statement here.

"At that time, I was undergoing a surgery and had taken a leave of absence for several months for follow-up treatments. My duties as home minister was taken over by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who was the prime minister at that time.

"It is impossible for me to receive any form of monetary gratification from anyone else at that time. The allegations are baseless,” he added.

Muhyiddin went on medical leave from July 12, 2018 and was warded at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore where he underwent an operation to remove a tumour in his pancreas.

He returned to Malaysia on August 12, 2018 following a month-long medical leave.

Muhyiddin further wrote that he was never investigated or questioned by the relevant authorities over the allegations, adding that he was however prepared to be probed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) following the revelation.

"I am hereby stating that I have never received, direct or indirect, any money from David Tan, a witness from UKSB, its directors or shareholders.

"It is with hope that the prosecution will clarify the matter so as to avoid any unwanted accusations levelled against me when I am firm against any form of corruption,” he said.

During cross-examination, Tan affirmed the entries he had made in a ledger file titled "HL PE” which he owned for bookkeeping purposes on cash payments made by UKSB to various politicians, government staff and Ahmad Zahid himself.

Tan referred to Muhyiddin as "TSM” in his ledger which was shown to the court today.

The 17th prosecution witness also affirmed cash payments to Muhyiddin on three separate dates in 2018: June 4, July 4 and August 23; the sums were listed as RM300,000, RM500,000 and RM500,000 respectively.

Muhyiddin was the home minister under the newly formed Pakatan Harapan government at that time, following the electoral defeat of the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition in May 2018.

Ahmad Zahid was Muhyiddin’s predecessor from May 2013 to May 2018.