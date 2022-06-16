TNB chief grid officer Datuk Husaini Husin said the RM500 million project is expected to strengthen the electricity supply on the island through an overhead line transmission from the mainland. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

GEORGE TOWN, June 16 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) will be developing another direct electricity supply connection from the national grid to Penang island.

TNB chief grid officer Datuk Husaini Husin said the RM500 million project is expected to strengthen the electricity supply on the island through an overhead line transmission from the mainland.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

“Peak load demand on the island recorded in January 2020 reached 777.85MW compared to the existing supply system capacity (firm capacity) of 1,130MW.

“We want to ensure this capacity is stable when the Gelugor Power Station cease to operate,” he said in a statement today.

Husaini said the project would ensure that the capacity of the existing supply system is not affected when the 300MW generating capacity Gelugor Power Station, which is the only power station on the island, is scheduled to end its service contract at the end of 2024.

He said the Ministry of Finance and the Penang government approved the overhead line project in accordance with TNB’s plan based on the projected demand for electricity supply in Penang until 2030.

“The physical works, which include the construction of the tower foundation, installation of the tower structure as well as conductor spanning works, are expected to begin by the end of 2022,” Husaini added. — Bernama