Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi (centre) arrives at the Shah Alam High Court June 14, 2022. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, June 14 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's defence team turned the heat on the prosecution's 16th witness today in his ongoing corruption trial at the High Court here over Malaysia's foreign visa system (VLN).

In his cross-examination, defence lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik sought to discredit the testimony by Wan Quoris Shah Wan Abdul Ghani, a former director of Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) which was awarded the VLN contract, and even suggested the prosecution witness was part of a company-wide conspiracy to commit several white collar crimes.

Hisyam: I put it to you that there was a conspiracy by you, Harry Lee and David Tan to commit several criminal offences such as bribery, tax evasion, money laundering, criminal breach of trust under the Penal Code and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act, do you agree?

Wan Quoris Shah: I disagree.

Harry Lee Vui Khiun was another UKSB director and the previous prosecution witness in Zahid's trial.

Likewise, David Tan was a former administrative manager for the company responsible for a ledger owned by UKSB for numerous cash payments amounting to thousands of ringgits made to several high-profile individuals.

Hisyam later suggested that Wan Quoris Shah had been dishonest in the witness stand when the latter testified that he had made monthly cash payments to Zahid while employed as UKSB director between 2013 and 2018.

Hisyam: I am putting it to you that you have never given cash payment to Ahmad Zahid. Is that a lie?

Wan Quoris Shah: I disagree.

Hisyam: I am saying that since you have been dishonest and committed several offences against the law, the testimonies you have given in court are untrustworthy. Agree or disagree?

Wan Quoris Shah: I disagree.

During re-examination by prosecutors, Wan Quoris Shah disclosed that he managed to amass considerable wealth involving properties and luxury vehicles through the lucrative pay cheques from UKSB.

Wan Quoris Shah told the court he was paid a monthly salary of RM100,000 as UKSB director.

To another question, Wan Quoris Shah explained that the monthly cash contributions amounting to hundreds of thousands in Singapore dollars to Zahid was not merely just a political donation but also served to consolidate UKSB’s monopoly over the VLN contracts.

Umno president Zahid is facing 33 charges of receiving bribes amounting to S$13.56 million (RM42 million) from UKSB as an inducement for himself in his capacity as the then home minister.

It was under his authority then that UKSB gained a contract extension to operate the VLN in China and supply integrated system material to Malaysia's Home Ministry.

The 69-year-old Bagan Datuk MP is also accused of another seven counts of obtained for himself bribes worth S$1,150,000, RM3 million, €15,000 and US$15,000 in cash from the same company in connection with his official work.

The trial before Judge Datuk Mohd Yazid Mustafa continues June 16.