JOHOR BARU, June 13 — The High Court here has ordered social media influencer Noorazira Pissal to pay RM100,000 in damages to Suharnizan Md Sidek, who sued over a body shaming incident from two years ago.

Noorazira, or better known as Eiea Aziera, 39, was also ordered to pay RM30,000 in cost in the case over an incident from August 2020.

Suharnizan's lawyer, Mohd Rasheed Hassan, said Judicial Commissioner Datuk Seri Shamsulbahri Ibrahim issued the decision virtually on May 30.

According to the lawyer, the full trial was conducted online for five days, from October 24 to 28 online last year.

“The court has also ordered Noorazira to post a clear and unconditional apology in all of her social media accounts that must be retained for six months from the date of posting.

“Besides that, the court ruled that Suharnizan through his lawyer had succeeded in proving his claim and after all the relevant elements had been met,” said Mohd Rasheed in a statement today.

On October 13, 2020, Suharnizan filed a lawsuit claiming over RM2 million from Noorazira for allegedly insulting her physical body form.

It was previously reported that on August 18, 2020 at about 10am, Suharnizan wrote a comment on cooking and diet products before it was shared by her friend on Noorazira’s Facebook account.

Shortly after that, Noorazira made a video recording and used various abusive words directed at Suharnizan. She also equated the latter’s body shape to an animal’s, including displaying pictures of Suharnizan and her son before the video went viral online.

However, Noorazira’s actions were criticised by netizens and she later appeared in a separate video apologising for her actions. She claimed to have failed to control her emotions and words, causing many people to feel offended.

Suharnizan, accompanied by her lawyer Mohd Rasheed, then lodged a report at the Johor Baru South district police headquarters here on September 15, 2020. The report was followed by her filing the suit.