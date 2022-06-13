Melaka police have uncovered the latest deception of Macau scammers who use a false document, Notice of Suspect’s Presence, allegedly issued (signed) by the contingent, asking the recipient to assist the police investigation on the Macau Scam. — Picture by Hari Anggara

MELAKA, June 13 — Melaka police have uncovered the latest deception of Macau scammers who use a false document, Notice of Suspect’s Presence, allegedly issued (signed) by the contingent, asking the recipient to assist the police investigation on the Macau Scam.

Melaka Commercial Crime Investigation Department head, Supt E. Sundra Rajan said the surfacing of this fake document, allegedly signed by the Melaka police chief, was sent via WhatsApp yesterday to trick the 24-year-old victim.

He said the Notice of Suspect’s Presence received by this victim claimed that the recipient was suspected of being involved in drug smuggling, money laundering and receiving a commission of RM228,000.

“Through the fake document, the victim was asked to cooperate with the Melaka police contingent headquarters (IPK) within two hours on receiving the letter and that an arrest warrant would be issued immediately if the victim did not cooperate.

“The document also claims that the victim’s bank account will be frozen within 16 months and the victim to be remanded for 45 days,” he said in a statement here today.

Sundra Rajan said the victim was also warned not to tell others about the document he received but fortunately, the said victim instead contacted the Melaka IPK via WhatsApp to seek confirmation.

He said the police investigation found that the fake document was a new modus operandi used by the Macau Scam syndicate to deceive and intimidate individuals into believing that they were involved in a bona fide police investigation.

“The deceived victim would then be instructed to provide bank account details and banking information to the syndicate before it siphoned money from the victim’s account.

“Therefore, anyone who has received this fake document should inform the nearest police station or contact the CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-26101559/1599 for inquiries or confirmation to avoid falling victim to this new cunning tactic of cheating,” he added. — Bernama