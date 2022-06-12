Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (centre) and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi making a surprise visit to the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar, Johor Baru June 12, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob wants the problem of defective escalator and autogate for Malaysian passport holders at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar here to be settled immediately.

He said this after making a surprise visit to the CIQ Complex together with Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi this afternoon.

According to Ismail Sabri, the shortcomings should be rectified urgently for the benefit of Keluarga Malaysia and travellers from outside as it is one of the main gateways into the country.

“This complex is back to normal (operation) after the country’s borders were fully reopened. I found the facilities including for public transport in good order except for the defective escalator and autogate for Malaysian passport holders,” he said in a post on his official Facebook today.

Earlier, the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, granted an audience to Ismail Sabri at Istana Bukit Serene here.

Also present was the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim. Also in attendance were Onn Hafiz and Johor State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani.

Ismail Sabri also attended a lunch hosted by Sultan Ibrahim. — Bernama