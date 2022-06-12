Former KWAP CEO Datuk Wan Kamaruzaman Wan Ahmad has been appointed as a new member to the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom). — File picture by Mayuri Meilin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) today announced the appointment of two new members to the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) effective June 8, 2022 to June 7, 2025.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the two new members are Datuk Roger Tan Kor Mee and Datuk Wan Kamaruzaman Wan Ahmad.

“Tan helms Roger Tan & Partners (RTNP) and is also a member of the Bar Council. He is no stranger to public service having served the Johor government and federal government as an external legal consultant and in other capacities for many years.

“Wan Kamaruzaman is an industry leader who has served on the boards of several major corporate entities. He was former CEO of the Retirement Fund (Incorporated) (KWAP) and sits on the Investment Panel of the Employees Provident Fund,” he said in a statement.

Wee also thanked Datuk Mah Weng Kwai and Datuk Fauziah Yaacob for their contributions during their tenure as members since 2016.

Apart from that, Wee also announced the reappointment of Datuk Seri Long See Wool as Mavcom member, effective from March 1, 2022 to Feb 28, 2025.

He said Long has served more than 34 years in the Ministry of Transport culminating in being appointed as secretary-general of the ministry and has been a member of Mavcom since 2016.

“I wish to express my gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for his endorsement of the appointed members of the commission.

“We congratulate them and wish them success in their appointments in developing the aviation industry to greater heights amid our efforts towards economic recovery,” he added. — Bernama