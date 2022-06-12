A health worker puts up a poster on the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) at a kindergarten in Labuan June 8, 2022. — Bernama pic

BATU PAHAT, June 12 — The number of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases in Johor declined by 401 cases in Epidemiology Week 23 (EW 23) to 1,090 cases.

Johor State Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the decrease was likely due to the school holidays and they would continue to monitor the progress of cases every week.

“It is possible that the drop in HFMD cases is due to the week (EW 23) is due to the school holidays where most children are at home and not in care centres, kindergartens or nurseries.

“(However) since HFMD was reported in the state, a total of 28 nurseries and kindergartens have been ordered to close temporarily for disinfection until cases are under control,” he told reporters after the state-level inauguration of the Mega Gotong-Royong 1.0 Programme to Fight Aedes at Taman Mewah near here.

Ling added that as a precautionary measure, the Johor State Health Department (JKNJ) together with all the District Health Offices (PKD) were currently conducting HFMD awareness campaigns at nurseries and kindergartens throughout Johor.

Meanwhile, commenting on dengue fever cases in the state, he said there was an increase of 32 per cent in EW 23, namely 99 cases compared to the previous week with 75 cases.

He said the mega gotong-royong programme had been implemented to reduce dengue cases in the state, and would be held in various districts in stages. — Bernama