― Picture via Facebook

KUCHING, June 12 ― Former Senate president Tan Sri Abang Ahmad Urai Datu Abang Mohideen died at the Normah Sarawak Medical Centre in Petra Jaya here at about 12.30am today. He was 89.

His personal assistant confirmed news of his passing when contacted by Bernama.

“Tan Sri was rushed to the Normah Medical Centre after he collapsed while attending a function at a hotel (in Kuching). He died at 12.30am today.

“His body will be taken to his residence in Jalan Muda Hashim this morning,” she said.

He will be buried at the Masjid Bahagian Muslim cemetery here after Zohor prayers.

Ahmad Urai was the Senate president from 1988 to 1990. He had also served as Sarawak Assistant Culture, Youth and Sports Minister. ― Bernama