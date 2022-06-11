Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (right) talking with Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin (second left) while inspecting the construction of the Miri Airport viaduct in Miri, June 11, 2022. — Bernama pic

MIRI, June 11 — Twenty out of 25 sections in phase one of the Pan Borneo Highway are expected to be fully completed this year, said Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The remaining five sections, namely Bukit Begunan, Spaoh, Lambir, Tatau and Sarikei, are expected to be ready in April next year, he said.

Fadillah explained that the five sections were currently experiencing several issues, including the design and shortage of manpower.

“For example, Bukit Begunan in Sri Aman, it is a little challenging, as the soil condition is not suitable for the design.

“We have to relook at the design, because before this there was a collapse," he told reporters after participating in the Jelajah FTRoadpedia Sarawak programme today.

Organised by the Works Ministry, the Jelajah FTRoadpedia Sarawak kicked off from June 9 until today, aiming to monitor the current development of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway in Kuching, Bintulu, Sibu, and Miri districts.

The construction of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway started in 2015 and is now 85 per cent completed. — Bernama