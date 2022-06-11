Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg leads a list of candidates who have been elected unopposed to the top posts of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu. — File picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 11 () -- Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg leads a list of candidates who have been elected unopposed to the top posts of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) for the 2022-2025 term.

PBB election officer Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah said that at the close of nominations yesterday, Abang Johari was the sole candidate nominated by all the 82 branches for the post of president.

The election will be held at a three-day delegates’ conference beginning here on June 17.

He said all the branches also unanimously retained Sarawak’s Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan for the posts of deputy president.

"All the branches nominated Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom to the two posts of senior vice-president,” he told a media conference at the PBB headquarters here today.

According to Awang Bemee, vice-president Dr Rundi would be replacing Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong, who has decided to step down.

For the posts of vice-president, Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu, Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Dr Annuar Rapaee, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Datuk Gerawat Gala, Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah and Miro Simuh have also won unopposed.

Awang Bemee said 14 posts in the PBB Pesaka wing too were uncontested while 16 in its Bumiputera wing would be contested by 22 candidates.

Meanwhile, Uggah, who was present at the media conference, said the no contest for the top posts showed that the grassroots had full confidence in Abang Johari and the party’s leadership line-up.

"This shows the party has been successful in uniting members to continue the struggle into the future which will be so challenging. And we are confident PBB will continue to head the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) government,” he said.

Some 2,420 delegates are expected to attend the conference, themed ‘Ensuring Stability, Prosperity and Glory of Sarawak’, which will be opened by Abang Johari on June 18. — Bernama